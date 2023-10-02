Man drowns in Ogun hotel pool

A man identified simply as Usman was said to have drowned while swimming in a pool in Popoterry Hotel in the Ogijo area in…

The police spokesman in the state, Omolola Odutola, said a friend of Usman, Emmanuel Olaitan, reported that he and his friend, Usman, went for a picnic in Popoterry Hotel and that Usman drowned while swimming in the pool.

Odutola said, “Following the incident, Usman’s body was taken to Oladayo Hospital where the doctor declared him dead,” adding that the remains had been transferred to Jas Mortuary for autopsy.

