    Man City swoop for Belgian winger Doku

    Manchester City signed Belgian winger Jeremy Doku from French club Rennes on a five-year deal on Thursday. Doku, 21, will reportedly cost the European champions…

    Manchester City signed Belgian winger Jeremy Doku from French club Rennes on a five-year deal on Thursday.

    Doku, 21, will reportedly cost the European champions £55 million.

    “This is a great day for me, both personally and professionally,” Doku said in a City statement.

    “Manchester City are the best team in world football, so to be joining them is something very special for me and my family.

    “I am a young player with so much learning and improving to do. Working with Pep (Guardiola) and his staff, and playing alongside these work-class players, will make me a much better player.”

    Doku scored 12 goals in 92 appearances for Rennes after making his breakthrough as a teenager with Anderlecht in his homeland.

