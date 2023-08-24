Man City swoop for Belgian winger Doku

Manchester City signed Belgian winger Jeremy Doku from French club Rennes on a five-year deal on Thursday. Doku, 21, will reportedly cost the European champions…

Manchester City signed Belgian winger Jeremy Doku from French club Rennes on a five-year deal on Thursday.

Doku, 21, will reportedly cost the European champions £55 million.

“This is a great day for me, both personally and professionally,” Doku said in a City statement.

“Manchester City are the best team in world football, so to be joining them is something very special for me and my family.

“I am a young player with so much learning and improving to do. Working with Pep (Guardiola) and his staff, and playing alongside these work-class players, will make me a much better player.”

Doku scored 12 goals in 92 appearances for Rennes after making his breakthrough as a teenager with Anderlecht in his homeland.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...