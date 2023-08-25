Tinubu lauds Gov Zulum at 54

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has rejoiced with Borno State governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, as he marks his 54th birthday on August 25, 2023. The…

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has rejoiced with Borno State governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, as he marks his 54th birthday on August 25, 2023.

The president, in a statement on Thursday by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, felicitated with family, friends and associates of the beloved political leader, whose vision and selfless diligence he said continued to inspire,

President Tinubu said the Borno State governor had redefined leadership in Nigeria by fully committing to the welfare and security of his constituents above all considerations, driving a message of renewed hope in both the young and the old, even as he rebuilds institutions and infrastructure that were torn apart by many years of insurgency.

The president also noted the courageous zeal of the young administrative icon in bringing comprehensive change, which dates back to his tenure as an educationist, holding many positions such as: Deputy Dean and Acting Dean of the Faculty of Engineering in the University of Maiduguri; Rector of Ramat Polytechnic; and later, Commissioner of Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement under former Borno State governor, Kashim Shettima, who is now the nation’s vice president.

President Tinubu prayed for more years of strength, courage, and wisdom for Governor Zulum.

