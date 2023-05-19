Man City poised to tick off first part of treble

A few weeks ago Manchester City’s path to a treble still looked littered with obstacles but suddenly Pep Guardiola’s side have a clear run to…

They can tick off the first box this weekend by wrapping up the Premier League title for the fifth time in six seasons.

What had looked like being a two-horse race right to the wire now looks like being a procession after Arsenal buckled under the pressure exerted by a relentless City.

City might be crowned champions before they even kick a ball this weekend if Arsenal lose at relegation battlers Nottingham Forest on Saturday – a scenario that is more likely than seemed possible a few weeks ago when the Gunners were top of the table.

Even if Arsenal do shake off the hangover of last week’s 3-0 home defeat by Brighton and Hove Albion, a result that all but ended their title hopes, City will seal the deal on Sunday if they beat Chelsea at home.