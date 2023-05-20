2 kidnapped US officials rescued

Joint security operatives in Anambra State have rescued two remaining staff of the United States of America Embassy in Nigeria who were kidnapped last week…

Joint security operatives in Anambra State have rescued two remaining staff of the United States of America Embassy in Nigeria who were kidnapped last week Tuesday by gunmen.

The rescued staff are part of a US convoy attacked along Atani/Osomalla road in Ogbaru Local Government Area (LGA) of Anambra State.

Police, in a press statement released yesterday, said the kidnapped staff of the embassy were rescued on Friday morning.

Spokesperson for the Anambra State Police Command, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, who revealed this said: “In the early hours of today, 19/5/2023, the joint security forces rescued unhurt the two remaining victims abducted during the attack on a US convoy along Atani/Osomalla road in Ogbaru Local Government Area (LGA) of Anambra State.”

However, no details of the rescue were given on the location or any other information on the state of health of the rescued victims.

He stated that operations are still ongoing and that further details will be communicated to journalists.

Meanwhile, the attack on the officials had been condemned by the Nigerian government, Anambra State government and several other institutions and individuals alike.