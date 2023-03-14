Man bags life jail for defiling niece

A 36-year-old man, Ismail Abdulmodiu, has been sentenced to life in prison by a Lagos High Court for defiling his sister’s daughter. The court also…

A 36-year-old man, Ismail Abdulmodiu, has been sentenced to life in prison by a Lagos High Court for defiling his sister’s daughter.

The court also ordered that his name be published in the sexual offenders register as ordered by the Lagos State Government.

During the trial, the prosecution presented five witnesses and seven exhibits to prove the matter and the court found the evidence convincing and subsequently declared Abdulmodiu guilty.

In a statement, the state’s Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA) said: “On March 9, 2023, in the matter of ID/16613C/2021-Lagos State vs Ismail Abdulmodiu, in which the defendant stood trial on a one-count charge of defilement of one Miss R contrary to Section 137 of the Criminal Law, 2015.

Merchants of Fake News Have Failed – Buni

ECOWAS raises concern over use of fake news ahead of Nigeria polls

“The prosecution called five witnesses in proof of its case against the defendant to wit: the victim; a social worker, Mrs Sanusi Rashidat; a medical doctor, Dr Oyeleke Oyebimpe; Inspector Olakunle Orebe and Inspector Shittu Ayantoun.

“Seven exhibits were also tendered during the trial. The court found that the evidence of the prosecution witnesses was believable and consistent while that of the defendant was fraught with lies.

“Most importantly, the prosecution proved the ingredients of the offence against the defendant who was described as an opportunistic uncle who took advantage of his niece.

“The defendant was consequently convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment and is also to have his name registered in the sexual offenders register as maintained by Lagos State.”