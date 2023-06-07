Man arraigned for stealing speaker from mosque

A 20-year-old man, Halifa Sani, of Gadon Kaya area of Kano, was on Wednesday arraigned in a Kano Sharia court for allegedly stealing a speaker…

A 20-year-old man, Halifa Sani, of Gadon Kaya area of Kano, was on Wednesday arraigned in a Kano Sharia court for allegedly stealing a speaker and cable from a mosque worth N70,000.

The prosecutor, Insp Abdullahi Wada, who told the court that the case was reported on June 2, at the Gwale Division by one Malam Nura Muhammed, said the defendant stole a speaker, property of Usman Ibn-Affan Mosque, worth N50,000, and a cable worth N20,000.

The defendant pleaded not guilty, and the Judge, Malam Umar Lawal-Abubakar, admitted him to bail in the sum of N10,000 with one surety and adjourned to June 22. (NAN)

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...