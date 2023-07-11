Man accused of defiling wife’s maid, victim commits suicide

A Family Court sitting at Iyaganku, Ibadan, on Tuesday, ordered the remand of one Tosin Ajibode (34) at Agodi correctional facility, for allegedly having unlawful…

A Family Court sitting at Iyaganku, Ibadan, on Tuesday, ordered the remand of one Tosin Ajibode (34) at Agodi correctional facility, for allegedly having unlawful sexual intercourse with a 16- year old maid staying with his wife.

The Magistrate, Mrs P. O. Adetuyibi, who did not take his plea, ordered his remand at Agodi Correctional Centre, Ibadan.

Adetuyibi said the remand was pending the duplication of the case file at the Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP).

She, thereafter, adjourned the matter until November 9 for further mention.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the defendant was charged by police on two counts of unlawful sexual intercourse and causing death.

The police said the victim committed suicide as a result of the incident.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp Oluwakemi Arowosaye, told the court that Ajibode sometimes in June at Mokore community, Oke – Ola, Eruwa, Oyo State, allegedly had unlawful sexual intercourse with one Fayemi Agbeloba.

Arowosaye said the defendant allegedly defiled the girl without her consent.

” The girl was a maid staying with the defendant’ s wife in his house

” On June 21, at about 6:30 am, the defendant allegedly caused the death of the girl Fayemi Agbeloba, 16, by having unlawful sexual intercourse with her with deceit which made the deceased to commit suicide,” she said.

Arowosaye said the offence contravened the Oyo State Child Right’s Law 2006.

She said the offence was contrary to the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State 2000.(NAN)

