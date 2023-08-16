Man, 55, remanded for raping, infecting primary 1 pupil in Niger

A Senior Magistrates’ Court sitting at Unguwan-Daji in Minna, Niger State, has remanded a 55- year-old Yau Ibrahim of Kundu village, Rafi LGA of the…

A Senior Magistrates’ Court sitting at Unguwan-Daji in Minna, Niger State, has remanded a 55- year-old Yau Ibrahim of Kundu village, Rafi LGA of the state, in Minna Old Correctional Centre, till September 11 for allegedly raping and infecting a 6-year-old girl with Sexual Transmitted Diseases (STDs).

The prosecutor, Inspector Aliyu Yakubu, told the court that on August 3, at about 3:30pm, one Abdullahi Dauda of the same village reported at Kagara Police Division that the suspect lured his 6-year-old daughter, who is currently in primary 1 to his room and had unlawful sexual intercourse with her.

Inspector Yakubu also told the court that the little girl sustained injuries on her private parts, leading to severe bleeding.

He said the offense contravened Sections 26 (2) and 27 (2) of the Child Rights and Protection Law Niger State 2021 as amended.

The suspect pleaded guilty to the charges, saying he was seduced by the little girl after he had sent her to help him buy a sachet of water when he came back from his farm.

He also confessed before the court that the girl was tested positive to a disease he had been battling for the past two years which he said had stopped him from having affairs with his wives.

The Magistrate, Mrs Hafsat Abdullahi A. Wuse, objected to summary trial, saying it won’t serve the justice to the victim.

She said more witnesses were required even though the suspect had confessed to the crime and ordered for his remand while the case was adjourned till September 11, 2023 for full hearing.

