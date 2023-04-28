Man, 23, dies inside well in Kano

A 23-year-old man, Anas Ya’u, has died in a well at Tukwi Village in Danbatta Local Government Area of Kano State. This is disclosed in…

A 23-year-old man, Anas Ya’u, has died in a well at Tukwi Village in Danbatta Local Government Area of Kano State.

This is disclosed in a statement by the Public Relations Officer of Kano State Fire Service, Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi, on Thursday in Kano.

Abdullahi said the incident occurred on Thursday morning.

“We received an emergency call from Danbatta local government station at about 09:37am. from one Sani Salisu that a man fell inside a well.

“Ya’u fell inside while fetching water from the well to help his friend to build his house.

“We immediately sent our rescue team to the scene at about 09:53 am,” he said.

He said the victim was however, brought out of the well already dead, and his corpse was handed over to the Ward Head of Tukwi, Alhaji Muntari Hamisu.