S/Court grants FG’s request to file more grounds against Kanu’s appeal

The Supreme Court yesterday granted leave to the Federal Government to bring nine additional grounds against the appeal by the leader of the Indigenous People…

The Supreme Court yesterday granted leave to the Federal Government to bring nine additional grounds against the appeal by the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

The five-member panel of justices, led by Justice John Okoro, also fixed May 11 for hearing in the appeal seeking to enforce an earlier order of the Court of Appeal for Kanu’s release from custody.

The panel directed the counsel to the federal government, Tijani Gazali, to include the new grounds in the earlier amended notice of appeal of October 28, 2022.

Earlier, Kanu’s lead counsel, Mike Ozekhome, had informed the apex court that he had filed some new motions, including the one seeking to move Kanu to the correctional centre in Kuje from the facility of the Department of State Services for better medical care due to his ill-health.

Buhari’s aide: Advanced democracies must actively defend each other against fake news, coordinated attacks

Welcome, an Ombudsman for newspapers

The government had, in October 2022, requested the Court of Appeal for a stay of the execution of the judgment nullifying the seven-count charges of terrorism and treason preferred against Kanu, citing a violation of international law on his extraordinary rendition from Kenya, and ordered his discharge from terrorism and treasonable felony charges.