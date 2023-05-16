Man, 23, arrested with 605 parcels of hemp in Kano

I have never tasted it – Suspect The police in Kano State have arrested a 23-year-old man, Ashiru Mohammed, of Rjiyar Lemu Quarters in Dala…

The police in Kano State have arrested a 23-year-old man, Ashiru Mohammed, of Rjiyar Lemu Quarters in Dala LGA with 605 parcels of dry leaves suspected to be Indian hemp at the Kofar Mata Quarters in Kano Municipal LGA.

The Commissioner of Police (CP), Muhammed Usaini Gumel, while parading the suspect, said they received reports from residents that drug dealers were trading illicit drugs to their youths in the areas.

In a statement, the command said, “Reports were received from the residents of Kofar Mata and Mandawari quarters that a specific drug dealer sold illicit drugs to the youths of the areas. On receipt of the reports, the CP directed that all assets be put in place to apprehend the suspect.

“The suspect, one Ashiru Mohammed, ‘m’, 23 years old of Rijiyar Lemo Quarters, Dala LGA, Kano State, was arrested in possession of five parcels of dry leaves suspected to be Indian hemp at Kofar Mata Quarters, Kano Municipal LGA. Furthermore, concerted intelligence-led operations led to the recovery of another 605 parcels of dry leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.”

In his statement, the suspect said he was a scrap dealer in Lagos, and that when he was coming back to Kano, his friend gave him the parcels to bring home for him.

He said, “I came home for a wedding from Lagos. But while I was coming back, my friend gave me these sacks to bring home. I didn’t know it was Indian hemp because I have never tasted it. I don’t even know it.”