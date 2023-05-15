BREAKING: Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti in police net, to face trial

Afrobeat musician, Seun Kuti, in the early hours of Monday turned himself in at the Lagos State Police Command Headquarters, Ikeja. The Grammy award winner,…

Afrobeat musician, Seun Kuti, in the early hours of Monday turned himself in at the Lagos State Police Command Headquarters, Ikeja.

The Grammy award winner, showed up in company of his lawyer and family representative.

The Lagos Stats Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed it on his Twitter handle said Seun is currently being placed under arrest.

Hundeyin said his arrest is in line with the law.

He said the Command appreciates the public for their concern and assures that the ongoing investigation will be detailed, transparent, professionally pursued; and justice will be manifestly served for all parties involved.