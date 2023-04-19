Kwara hemp dealers remanded for killing friend over N65k 

Police in Kwara State have arraigned one Olasunkanmi Olarewaju aka Abore and Adeniyi Juwon (Jboy) for allegedly beating one Abiodun Oyinloye to death for ‘stealing’…

Police in Kwara State have arraigned one Olasunkanmi Olarewaju aka Abore and Adeniyi Juwon (Jboy) for allegedly beating one Abiodun Oyinloye to death for ‘stealing’ their N65,000 profit made from the sale of Indian hemp.

The victim’s elder brother, Olakunke, had reported to the police in the Omu-Aran area of the state last month that his brother was missing and all efforts to trace him proved abortive.

Following the arrest of the suspects, the police took them to court on a two-count charge of criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide contrary to sections 97 and 221 of the penal code.

The Police First Information Report (FIR) read: “Abore called the senior Oyinloye on 09/4/2023 at about 0700hrs that himself and Jboy had killed Oyinloye for stealing his N65,000.

“During investigation, you Abore, 36, and Jboy, 24, both confessed to have conspired together to beat Oyinloye to death for stealing the money.

“Further investigation revealed that the money was the proceeds of dried leaves suspected to be Indian Hemp which you were selling. After killing him, you (Abore) concealed the deceased body in a room within his compound.”

The prosecutor, Gbenga Ayeni, urged the court to remand the suspects because of the nature of the offence.

In his ruling, Magistrate M. O. Abayomi, ordered the remand of the suspects and adjourned the matter to May 11, 2023.