Makinde, labour leaders broker truce

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde has held a meeting with aggrieved workers in the state, where he pledged to quarterly hold a formal meeting with the labour movement.

The promise was made by the state governor on Monday at the Governor’s Office, Secretariat, Agodi Ibadan while addressing the aggrieved workers.

Makinde noted that the week-long protest of the workers at the frontage of the government secretariat had undoubtedly negatively affected the state revenue.

The governor added that his administration would continue to prioritise the good nature of the state workforce and residents in general, stressing that he is ready to pay all outstanding deductions, arrears and other demanded requests for a worthwhile condition of service.

Governor Makinde, however, charged the protesting workers to remain positive and progressive.

Meanwhile, the state governor called the protesting workers to resume their duty posts while subsequent information be disseminated to them through their union leaders.

In his reaction, the Chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress, Oyo State Council, Comrade Kayode Martins on behalf of the labour movement lauded the governor for his readiness to listen to the unions.

Martins maintained that the government had agreed to pay its deduction arrears, dispatch promotion letters while gratuities will take-off payment from August.

