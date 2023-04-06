Maids charged with stealing N1.4m gold in Kano

Two housemaids have been arraigned before a Kano Shari’a court sitting at Kwana Hudu for conspiring to steal gold worth N1.4 million from the house…

Two housemaids have been arraigned before a Kano Shari’a court sitting at Kwana Hudu for conspiring to steal gold worth N1.4 million from the house where they work.

The offence contravenes Sections 120 and 133 of the Kano Sharia Law.

One Khalid Mahmud Badawa sued the two maids, Ketura Danjuma and Aisha Abdullahi.

The prosecutor, Aliyu Abidin Murtala, told the court that the suspects entered the complainant’s wife’s room pretending to be cleaning the house and stole the gold.

The duo denied the charges.

The Judge, Nura Yusuf Ibrahim, ordered that the suspects be remanded in a correctional facility and adjourned the case to May 10.