✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Sports

Luiz sends Aston Villa joint top of Premier League

Douglas Luiz’s late penalty took Aston Villa joint top of the Premier League with a 3-2 win over 10-man Burnley on Saturday. It looked like…

douglas luiz scored a dramatic late penalty for aston villa
Douglas Luiz scored a dramatic late penalty for Aston Villa

Douglas Luiz’s late penalty took Aston Villa joint top of the Premier League with a 3-2 win over 10-man Burnley on Saturday.

It looked like a festive season to forget for Villa was set to continue after dropping points at home for the first time this season to Sheffield United and blowing a 2-0 lead to lose 3-2 at Manchester United on Boxing Day.

But Luiz’s spot-kick that crept in off the underside of the bar sent Unai Emery’s men level on points with Liverpool at the top of the table and broke Burnley hearts.

Leon Bailey’s opener for the home side was quickly cancelled out by Zeki Amdouni.

Moussa Diaby restored Villa’s lead before half-time and they had a man advantage for the final 35 minutes after Sander Berge saw a second yellow card.

But Villa’s high line is begging to be picked off by opponents and Lyle Foster timed his run to blast past Emi Martinez 19 minutes from time.

There was a final twist though as Jhon Duran was upended inside the box and Luiz fired home.

Learn Google Ads System: How To Get 50-100 New Real Estate Leads Every Single Month Using This Google Ads Traffic System
Click here to learn more: https://cutt.ly/rwY0vHC5

Relocate to Canada!! Get Lifetime Access To The Most Comprehensive Step By Step Guide On How To Relocate To Canada As a Permanent Resident Skilled Worker……Without Wasting a Kobo on Agent!
Click here to learn more: https://cutt.ly/EwY13iyW

How to Start a Career in Digital Marketing as a Graduate
https://halitadigitalskills.com/digital-marketing-specialist/

More Stories