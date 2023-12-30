Luiz sends Aston Villa joint top of Premier League

Douglas Luiz’s late penalty took Aston Villa joint top of the Premier League with a 3-2 win over 10-man Burnley on Saturday. It looked like…

Douglas Luiz’s late penalty took Aston Villa joint top of the Premier League with a 3-2 win over 10-man Burnley on Saturday.

It looked like a festive season to forget for Villa was set to continue after dropping points at home for the first time this season to Sheffield United and blowing a 2-0 lead to lose 3-2 at Manchester United on Boxing Day.

But Luiz’s spot-kick that crept in off the underside of the bar sent Unai Emery’s men level on points with Liverpool at the top of the table and broke Burnley hearts.

Leon Bailey’s opener for the home side was quickly cancelled out by Zeki Amdouni.

Moussa Diaby restored Villa’s lead before half-time and they had a man advantage for the final 35 minutes after Sander Berge saw a second yellow card.

But Villa’s high line is begging to be picked off by opponents and Lyle Foster timed his run to blast past Emi Martinez 19 minutes from time.

There was a final twist though as Jhon Duran was upended inside the box and Luiz fired home.