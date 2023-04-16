LP wins reps seat in Anambra

The candidate of the Labour Party (LP) for Ogbaru Federal Constituency, Afam Victor Ogene, has been declared winner of the House of Representatives election in…

The candidate of the Labour Party (LP) for Ogbaru Federal Constituency, Afam Victor Ogene, has been declared winner of the House of Representatives election in Anambra State.

Ogene defeated the incumbent House of Representatives member, Chukwuma Onyema of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who is a third term member in the Green Chamber.

Announcing the results at Atani the headquarters of Ogbaru Local Government Area Saturday night, the Returning Officer, Professor Kingsley Ubaorji of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, said Ogene polled 10,851 votes, followed by Onyema, who polled 10,619 votes.

According to the Returning Officer, Hon Arinze John Awogu of APGA came third with 10,155 votes.

Ubaorji said, “That Hon Afam Ogene of the Labour Party, having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of votes cast is declared winner of the election.”

Earlier, the PDP led with over 1,000 votes in the supplementary election, while APGA came second, followed by LP.

However, when the results were summed up with the previous scores, Ogene came first.

Ogene was a member of the House of Representatives who represented Ogbaru from 2011 to 2015.

While the state Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, backed the APGA candidate in the race, Senator Stella Oduah was said to have supported the PDP.