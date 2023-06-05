LP names ex-rep member as deputy gov’ship candidate in Imo

A former member of the House of Representatives and one time governorship candidate in Imo State, Hon Tony Nwulu, has been nominated as deputy governorship…

A former member of the House of Representatives and one time governorship candidate in Imo State, Hon Tony Nwulu, has been nominated as deputy governorship candidate of the Labour Party.

Nwulu, the initiator of the Not Too Young To Run Law, was presented to party faithful by the party’s governorship candidate, Senator Athan Achonu.

The event took place at MCC Road, Owerri, the campaign headquarters of Senator Achonu and was attended by thousands of Labour party chieftains and members in the State.

Speaking while accepting his nomination, the former federal lawmaker, described the APC-led administration of Senator Hope Uzodimma, as a failure, whose reign in the state has impoverished the people.

He said, “We have issued a quit notice to the present government because they have failed.”

He condemned the level of insecurity in the state, which he noted, has affected its economic development and growth.

According to him, “Bad leadership has affected Imo State. The only thriving sector in the state is insecurity. The State is under siege. The hospitality sector in the state has crumbled because of insecurity. Prominent sons and daughters of the State have gone on exile because of the level of insecurity.

“We have witnessed high rate of killings, abductions and extra judicial killings. This is a clear testimony that the governor has failed to protect the citizens of the State” Nwulu stated.

“Our schools are in bad shape, particularly in the rural areas where students and pupils are learning under trees. This is unacceptable.”

Nwulu also expressed concern over the worrisome condition of youth unemployment in the State.

“I championed the cause of the youths when I was at the House of Representatives. I initiated the Not Too Young To Run Law, which encouraged active youths participation and involvement in governance.

“I am an advocate of youth empowerment and development. That is what i represent and stand for. The youths of Imo State will have a new beginning when we take over the mantle of leadership of the State.

“My Nomination as Deputy Governorship candidate of Labour party in Imo state, means the youths have been assigned the governorship of the state” he said.

Achonu, said the choice of Hon Nwulu as his running mate, was brilliant choice because of his antecedents and track records, being staunch advocate of youth empowerment and development.

