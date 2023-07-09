Lotus Bank celebrates 2 years of ethical banking

Lotus Bank, a non-interest financial institution in Nigeria, has marked its second anniversary of operations in the ethical banking space. Over the past two years,…

Lotus Bank, a non-interest financial institution in Nigeria, has marked its second anniversary of operations in the ethical banking space.

Over the past two years, Lotus Bank has been involved in the transformation of the financial landscape in Nigeria, offering innovative solutions and customer-centric services.

Since its inception, Lotus Bank has prioritised providing a banking experience that goes beyond traditional norms, focusing on ethical practices and financial inclusion for all.

Speaking on the anniversary, the Managing Director of Lotus Bank, Mrs Kafilat Araoye, said, “Our journey over the past two years has been incredible, and we owe our accomplishments to our customers who have placed their trust in us.”

In 2022, the bank received the “Leadership Bank of the Year” award in recognition of its efforts towards economic growth and pursuit of ethical banking.

Beyond its financial achievements, Lotus Bank also maintains a strong culture of promoting environmental sustainability and creating value for society.

The bank is deeply involved in supporting businesses and educational institutions, fostering job opportunities and actively championing environmental conservation initiatives.

The financial institution also expresses a dedication to expanding its reach beyond its current strength of 40 branches across the country to provide financial access to underserved populations.

