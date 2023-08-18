Lone YPP Rep emerges c’tee chair as Abbas announces chairmen

The lone Young People Party (YPP) member of the House of Representatives, Emmanuel Ukpong-Udo (YPP, Akwa Ibom) has been announced as the Chairman of the…

The lone Young People Party (YPP) member of the House of Representatives, Emmanuel Ukpong-Udo (YPP, Akwa Ibom) has been announced as the Chairman of the House Committee on Electronic and Digital Banking.

He was listed among five members announced as chairmen by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen as the new standing committees chairmen.

Abbas announced their appointment in a statement he personally signed on Thursday.

The lawmakers appointed to take up the chairmanship of the standing committees left vacant by the members appointed as ministers include; Mamudu Abdullahi (APC, Niger) as Chairman, House Committee on Army; Pascal Agbodike, (APGA, Anambra) as Chairman, House Committee on Hydrological Services; Dennis Idahosa (APC, Edo) as Chairman, House Committee on Healthcare Services; Emmanuel Ukpong-Udo (YPP, Akwa Ibom) as Chairman, House Committee on Electronic and Digital Banking and Bukar Talba (APC, Borno) Chairman, House Committee on Institutional Reforms.

The statement further noted that “The appointments shall take immediate effect, while the legislative record shall be updated upon resumption of the House from recess.”

Recall that members of the House, Tanko Sununu (APC, Kebbi), and Olubunmi Tuni-Ojo (APC, Ondo), were nominated and appointed as ministers by the president.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...