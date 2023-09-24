Liverpool lash West Ham as Aston Villa humble Chelsea

Liverpool cut Manchester City’s lead at the top to two points as Jurgen Klopp’s men showed more promising signs of getting back to their best.…

Liverpool cut Manchester City’s lead at the top to two points as Jurgen Klopp’s men showed more promising signs of getting back to their best.

The Reds sank to fifth last season, but have the firepower that could make them the biggest threat to City’s throne as champions.

Mohamed Salah opened the scoring from the penalty spot after he was upended in the box by Nayef Aguerd.

West Ham’s only previous defeat this season came at home to City last weekend and they bounced back to fully merit their equaliser before half-time when Jarrod Bowen’s diving header found the far corner.

However, the Hammers were undone by a moment of magic when Alexis Mac Allister’s inch-perfect chip picked out Darwin Nunez, who volleyed into the far corner.

Diogo Jota then came off the bench to make it 3-1 five minutes from time.

Mitoma’s impact

Brighton took advantage of dropped points for both north London sides to move up to third after coming from behind to beat Bournemouth 3-1.

Roberto De Zerbi made nine changes from the side that started the Seagulls’ first-ever European game in a 3-2 defeat by AEK Athens and paid the price in a slow start.

Dominic Solanke fired Bournemouth in front after a glaring error from Brighton’s keeper Bart Verbruggen.

Milos Kerkez’s own goal brought Brighton level in first-half stoppage time, but that did not stop De Zerbi sending on Kaoru Mitoma at the break.

The Japanese winger took just 16 seconds to put Brighton in front with a precise finish and Mitoma made sure of the points when he headed home Pervis Estupinan’s cross 14 minutes from time.

Chelsea nailed

Chelsea’s disastrous start to Pochettino’s reign goes on as the toothless Blues failed to score for a third consecutive game.

Malo Gusto’s straight red card for a lunge on Lucas Digne on the hour mark gave the home side a mountain to climb at Stamford Bridge.

Villa made their man advantage count when Ollie Watkins’ powerful strike beat Robert Sanchez from a narrow angle.

Despite spending more than any other Premier League club in the summer transfer window, Chelsea have taken just five points from Pochettino’s first six league games in charge.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...