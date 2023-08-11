Liverpool agree British record £111m with Brighton for Moises Caicedo

Liverpool have agreed a British-record transfer fee with Brighton for midfielder Moises Caicedo. The fee, according to Sky Sports, is worth £111m. There will also…

Liverpool have agreed a British-record transfer fee with Brighton for midfielder Moises Caicedo.

The fee, according to Sky Sports, is worth £111m.

There will also be a sell-on clause included in the deal.

Brighton had set a fee in excess of £100m for Caicedo and had said they felt no-one would reach it.

However, Liverpool have now done that, which leaves the 21-year-old Ecuador international free to go for a medical.

Liverpool lost midfielders Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to the Saudi Pro League last month but signed Caicedo’s Brighton team-mate Alexis Mac Allister in June for £35m.

“I got told I can confirm a deal with Brighton is agreed. What did change is that we are a club with not endless resources, so things we didn’t expect, a couple of things happening in the summer; Henderson and Fabinho.

“We didn’t think about that before the summer, to be honest and when it happened, we gave it a go and obviously, the club was really stretched there, to be honest,” Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp, said on Friday.

Klopp said he “didn’t know” whether Caicedo was due on Merseyside for a medical.

The fee agreed for Caicedo exceeds the £107m Chelsea paid for Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez earlier this year.

Brighton rejected a succession of bids from Chelsea for Caicedo, who joined Brighton from Ecuadorian side Independiente del Valle for £4m in February 2021,with a 20% sell-on clause included in the deal.

He did not make his Premier League debut until April 2022.

He asked to leave Brighton in the January transfer window earlier this year.

Arsenal then had multiple offers turned down for Caicedo before the player signed a new contract with the Seagulls until 2027 in March.

