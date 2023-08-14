Lions Club donates foodstuffs to Abuja charity home

The Abuja Golden Lions Club at the weekend donated food items to the Halal Children’s Home, an orphanage in Lugbe, Abuja Municipal Area Council…

The Abuja Golden Lions Club at the weekend donated food items to the Halal Children’s Home, an orphanage in Lugbe, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) of the FCT.

The items donated include rice, bean, garri, noodles, tomato paste, cookies and drinks, to support the orphanage in taking care of the children in its custody.

The President, Abuja Golden Lions Club, Ahmed Babagbemi Tajudeen, said the donation was a result of the club’s sheer determination to help indigents.

He said, “We pulled resources to get the items to ease the financial burden of the orphanage. The donation was done out of the love and care we have for the needy and believe that it is time we give back to society.”

Jide Bello, the club’s former governor, District 404 A2, said the donation and empowerment talks were in commemoration of the 2023 International Youth Day.

He stressed the need for the youths to acquire skills to make themselves self-reliant and become employers of labour.

He further said, “We use the opportunity to talk to our youths in the orphanage to be useful to themselves and acquire skills in addition to their education pursuit.”

Hajia Zainab Basah, the supervisor of the orphanage, thanked the club for the donation, saying the home was set up to nurture and enhance the lives of orphans and vulnerable children through Western and Islamic education and skills acquisition to become productive citizens.

