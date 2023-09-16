Ligue 1: Nigeria’s Terem Moffi hits brace to help Nice down PSG

PSG fell behind less than midway through the first half as Moffi found the net following a poor mistake by Mbappe.

Paris Saint-Germain slipped to their first loss of the Ligue 1 season despite a Kylian Mbappe double as an impressive Nice secured a 3-2 victory at the Parc des Princes on Friday, with Terem Moffi scoring twice.

The France striker made amends on the half-hour mark, but Gaetan Laborde restored Nice’s lead eight minutes after the break and Moffi put another past the ragged hosts.

Mbappe volleyed home to give the reigning French champions hope but Nice held on.

Luis Enrique’s PSG, who would have usurped Monaco at the top with three points, instead slipped to third in the early table with eight points from five games, one point behind unbeaten Nice.

“Throughout the match they were fresher than us,” said Luis Enrique after his first loss as PSG coach.

“Obviously a defeat hurts, we all have to improve, myself included. But I liked our state of mind.

“Of the three goals, two were deflected. Nice played great football, but I’m not worried and I saw the fans support their team even when they were two goals down.”

Nice, backed by British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, are hoping to bounce back this term from a disappointing campaign last season when they could only finish ninth in Ligue 1.

“Everything must be perfect to get a result here, the opponents must not be at their level, and we must give a complete performance,” Nice coach Francesco Farioli said.

“Beyond the tactical aspects, I saw a team of warriors.”

PSG will now have to raise themselves before their Champions League group-stage opener against Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday.

