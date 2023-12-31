✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Liberian electoral commission honours INEC chair, Prof. Yakubu

Liberia’s National Elections Commission (NEC) has extended an honorary title and tribute to the chairman of Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu.…

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, cuts the tape to declare the WorkSpace open, as his host and Chairperson of the National Elections Commission (NEC), Liberia, Madam Davidetta Browne Lansanah and others watch in Liberia yesterday

Liberia’s National Elections Commission (NEC) has extended an honorary title and tribute to the chairman of Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu.

The event marked the dedication of a workspace for staff, officiated by Professor Yakubu at the invitation of Madam Davidetta Browne Lansanah, the chairperson of NEC-Liberia.

Speaking at the event, held in Monrovia, the Liberian capital, Madam Lansanah acknowledged the pivotal technical support rendered by Nigeria’s INEC Nigeria’s in establishing the workspace and bolstering the electoral process in Liberia.

She emphasised Liberia’s NEC gratitude for the indispensable contributions made by Prof Yakubu and the INEC in Nigeria in sustaining Liberia’s democratic journey.

COP28: FG spends N2.78bn on estacodes, airfares

Charting the course to Nikah: A mindful approach for Muslim youths in Nigerian society

Recalling Yakubu’s role as the president of the ECOWAS Network of Electoral Commissions (ECONEC), Madam Lansanah highlighted his advocacy for resource-sharing among regional Electoral Management Bodies (EMBs).

She also commended Yakubu’s influential efforts, resulting in Liberia’s election as the First Vice President of ECONEC in 2021, and expressed gratitude for his steadfast backing of NEC-Liberia in various regional endeavours.

Responding, Prof Yakubu expressed appreciation to NEC-Liberia for the esteemed honour bestowed upon INEC-Nigeria in dedicating the workspace to staff.

He noted the value of this resource in enhancing the operational capabilities of staff, particularly through IT facilities.

Reflecting on past collaborations, Prof Yakubu recalled INEC-Nigeria’s assistance during Liberia’s 2017 presidential election.

