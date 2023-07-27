LG autonomy: A remedy for peace and economic security

In Nigeria, the dynamics of national security and social stability have significantly evolved, especially since the establishment of democratic governance. However, a rising tide of…

In Nigeria, the dynamics of national security and social stability have significantly evolved, especially since the establishment of democratic governance. However, a rising tide of insecurity and poverty now threatens the unity and progress of Africa’s most populous nation. The autonomy and role of local governments have emerged as critical points of discussion in this context, proving to be contentious issues.

There is a prevalent belief that the surge in insecurity is a direct result of diminished local government autonomy, a situation brought about by a Supreme Court decision in 2002. Given Nigeria’s escalating poverty and insecurity, the urgent need to reinstate local government autonomy is undeniable.

Given Nigeria’s present situation, the federal government is overstretched, and the performance of state governments falls short of expectations. Therefore, a functional and autonomous local government system becomes a necessity.

In my opinion, if we desire a promising and prosperous Nigeria for this generation and those to follow, there is a need for devolution and separation of powers among the three tiers of government autonomously. These steps are absolutely essential to ensure Nigeria’s economic security, stability, and prosperity.

By their very nature, local governments are better equipped to detect and contain many security challenges before they become unmanageable. The systematic undermining of the local government system through the usurpation of their autonomy has rendered them ineffective in promoting development and ensuring citizens’ participation in their affairs.

The nation must resolve to fully restore local government autonomy, which will re-establish the credibility of governance at the local level. This is the only viable way to overcome the numerous challenges confronting Nigeria.

Local government autonomy entails the ability of a local government to function independently, fulfilling its roles and responsibilities without unwarranted interference from state governments.

Before the Supreme Court’s ruling, local governments had substantial freedom to oversee their respective jurisdictions, providing vital services and addressing the unique needs of their communities. Citizens, particularly those in rural areas, were better managed and provided with essential public services then, compared to the present situation.

Why is an autonomous local government system crucial? The answer lies in the current national predicament. The rampant insecurity and poverty across Nigeria are largely traceable to the Supreme Court’s decision to curtail local government autonomy – a decision unfortunately endorsed by state governors at the time. This move has rendered local governments incapable of effectively addressing specific security threats and socio-economic needs within their jurisdictions.

Regrettably, some governors treat the third tier of government as if it were their private estates, operating with little or no accountability. Elections at the local government level have been delayed for years in some states. Instead of allowing democratically elected council chairmen, governors often appoint caretakers or interim administrators.

Being closer to the populace and more familiar with local dynamics, local governments should ideally be better equipped to address these issues in a targeted, sustainable, and effective manner. However, the lack of autonomy has crippled local governments in the face of mounting challenges.

Despite the obvious benefits of local government autonomy, most state governors oppose it. Critics argue that this resistance stems from the current arrangement that allows state governments to control local government finances and decision-making processes. This situation has created a chasm between the needs of the people and the policies enacted at the local level, leading to a gross violation of democratic principles and good governance. Nigeria cannot sustain this trajectory to the benefit of a few individuals’ personal gains.

The immediate past president, Muhammadu Buhari, attempted to restore local government autonomy, but these efforts proved futile. As Nigeria anticipates a new administrative cycle, an opportunity for policy realignment arises.

This prospect is embodied in the electoral campaign of President Tinubu, widely regarded as a potential catalyst for change. Both President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Shettima are known as advocates for grassroots governance, and their pledge to restore local government autonomy is a compelling component of his campaign.

If President Tinubu can fulfil this promise, it could herald an era of decentralised power, local empowerment, and enhanced security. A fully functional local government, responsive to its constituents’ needs, could detect early signs of unrest, swiftly implement interventions, and ensure that development projects align with the needs of the populace.

In conclusion, local government autonomy in Nigeria is more than just an administrative convenience or a matter of political correctness. It is a strategic imperative in the battle against insecurity and poverty. Leaders like President Tinubu, who understand the importance of decentralisation and are ready to champion it, can bring about the necessary change. Restoring autonomy to local governments could symbolize a pivotal moment in Nigeria’s journey towards achieving security, peace, and prosperity.

Adam, Ph.D. wrote from Abuja

