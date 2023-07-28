Lekan Fatodu Makes Sanwo-Olu’s Commissioner List

The immediate past Senior Special Assistant to Governor Sanwo-Olu on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Mr. Lekan Fatodu, has been nominated as an executive member in…

The immediate past Senior Special Assistant to Governor Sanwo-Olu on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Mr. Lekan Fatodu, has been nominated as an executive member in the Governor’s second term cabinet.

The nomination of Mr. Fatodu, alongside 38 others, was officially unveiled in a list released to the press on Friday, 28th July 2023.

Former Commissioner for Information, Gbenga Omotoso and his health counterpart, Dr. Akin Abayomi, are among the returning commissioners.

Sam Egube (Budget & Economic Planning) and Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo (Education) also returned while ex-Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Aramide Adeyooye and his Education counterpart, Tokunbo Wahab made the list

However, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu dropped Rabiu Olowo (Finance), Moyosore Onigbanjo, SAN (Justice and Attorney-General) and Yetunde Arobieke (Wealth Creation).

New names on the list include Lawal Pedro (SAN), Yakubu Adebayo Alebiosu, Dr. Oreoluwa Finnih-Awokoya, Lekan Fatodu, Idris Aregbe and Jamiu Alli-Balogun among others.

Born in Lagos to the Fatodu’s family, the former Senior Special Assistant holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mass Communication from the prestigious University of Lagos and a Master’s degree in Diplomatic Studies from the University of Westminster, London, United Kingdom.

Fatodu, an astute politician from Odi-Olowo Local Council Development Area, Mushin Constituency 1 is a seasoned professional with a wealth of experience in international development, strategic communication, community engagement and public service.

As a PRINCE2 certified project management practitioner, Fatodu boasts over 18 years of expertise in International Development and Communications, and Diplomacy. He has left an indelible mark in various roles, including being the former publisher of Checkout Magazine, a publication focused on business and development, and serving as the lead consultant at Leeman Communication, a firm specializing in digital solutions and strategic communications.

In 2017, Mr. Fatodu convened the 1st African Roundtable on Business and Sustainable Development at the British Houses of Parliament, London, which brought together influential stakeholders in International Development, including the then British Prime Minister’s Envoy on Trade to Nigeria, John Howell, and the Private Parliamentary Secretary on International Trade, Iain Stewart, to foster better outcomes from collective actions.

