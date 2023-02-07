Lawyers protest judge’s murder in Imo

Lawyers in Imo State under the aegis of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) on Tuesday marched through the streets of Owerri, the state capital, in…

Lawyers in Imo State under the aegis of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) on Tuesday marched through the streets of Owerri, the state capital, in protest over the murder of Nnaemeka Ugboma, the magistrate in charge of Ejemekwuru Customary Court situated in the Oguta Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that Ugboma was allegedly killed while presiding over a court session.

The protesters marched from the Bar centre in the old high court, along the Owerri – Orlu Road, to the city centre.

The legal practitioners dressed in black robes held placards which had various inscriptions. They called for an end to killings in the state during the protest.

Chairman of the Owerri Branch of the Nigerian Bar Association, Ugochukwu Allinor, who led the protest in the company of four other chairmen of the NBA in the state while speaking to newsmen condemned Ugboma’s murder.

Allinor said that the protest has awakened the consciousness of the security agents in the state to make them live up to their responsibilities.

While calling on the government to provide adequate security arrangements for all courts in the state, Allinor also asked the state government to fence all courts.

He tasked the police to act swiftly and arrest perpetrators of the dastardly act including those who beheaded the Sole Administrator of the Ideato North Local Government Area of the state, Chris Ohizu.