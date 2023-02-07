Unizik lecturer gunned down in Anambra

Anthony Eze, a lecturer at the Faculty of Education of Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka, Anambra state, has been shot dead. Eze was reportedly taking his…

Anthony Eze, a lecturer at the Faculty of Education of Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka, Anambra state, has been shot dead.

Eze was reportedly taking his children to school early Tuesday when gunmen stormed his residence and opened fire on him.

The deceased allegedly attempted to flee but was chased and gunned down, according to sources.

A source in the community said the gunmen came with a Toyota Corolla salon car.

“We were here this morning when Dr Eze was driving out of his house and suddenly a Toyota Corolla salon car pulled towards the entrance of his house and when he tried to drive back, they followed him and shot him in the chest. We ran away.

“We rushed him to the General Hospital, Amaku, and the doctor at the hospital confirmed that he was dead,” the witness stated.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, said that the command had not got information about the incident.

He however promised to get back to our reporter.