Lawyer kidnapped in Edo

A lawyer, Joshua Oseluanamen Anebuokhae, was on Friday kidnapped on his way to Asaba, Delta State, from Benin City, Edo State.

The Publicity Secretary of the Edo State Branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Festus Osagie Usiobaifo, who confirmed the incident, said the branch, led by Nosa Francis Edo-Osagie, was in touch with the police and other relevant security agencies to ensure that its member regained freedom.

However, the state’s police command’s spokesperson, SP Chidi Nwanbuzor, said he was yet to be briefed about the incident.

