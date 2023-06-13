Lawan Emerges Borno Assembly Speaker for 4th consecutive term

The Borno State House of Assembly has unanimously elected Abdulkarim Lawan as Speaker of the 10th Assembly. Hon. Lawan was the immediate past Speaker of…

The Borno State House of Assembly has unanimously elected Abdulkarim Lawan as Speaker of the 10th Assembly.

Hon. Lawan was the immediate past Speaker of the 9th Assembly and had been presiding over the House since the 6th Assembly.

The Clerk of the Assembly, Mr. Jidayi Mamza announced on Tuesday that the House had received proclamation from the state Governor, Babagana Zulum, to hold its first session.

“The House has received message of proclamation from his Excellency Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, requesting it to hold its first session on Tuesday, 13 June 2023 based on powers conferred on him in Section 105, sub section 3 of the 1999 Constitution as amended,” he said.

Member-elect representing Marte, Gambomi Marte, moved for the nomination of Lawan as Speaker, seconded by member-elect representing Jere, Abba Kyari Kolo.

In his acceptance speech shortly after taking the oath of office, Lawan commended the members for re-electing him, noting that the House is united.

He urged the newly inaugurated members to tighten their belts and work closely with the executive arm to transform the state in areas of education, food security, security among others.

The Speaker promised to operate an open-door policy to move the Assembly to another level.

The Speaker also announced names of principal officers of the 10th Assembly, including House Leader, Dige Mohammed from Kala Balge state constituency; Chief Whip, Baba Ali Modu from Mafa and Deputy Leader, Malami Wakil Korede from Damboa.

