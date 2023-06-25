Late Tina Turner to be Honoured During BET Awards

The legendary Tina Turner will receive a posthumous tribute this weekend as part of the 2023 BET Awards. Patti LaBelle is set to honour the…

The legendary Tina Turner will receive a posthumous tribute this weekend as part of the 2023 BET Awards.

Patti LaBelle is set to honour the late icon with a performance during the awards show that will capture “the essence of Turner’s unparalleled legacy,” according to a release from BET.

Turner died last month at the age of 83 at her home near Zurich, Switzerland, CNN reports. This year’s BET Awards will also honour several other landmark entertainers.

Tems hails Asa, Tiwa Savage, other Nigerian female artiste after BET Awards win

Nigerian tweeps react as Fireboy DML, Pheelz perform at BET Awards

Busta Rhymes will receive the lifetime achievement award at the event, with Bia, Coi Leray, Cutty Ranks, Dexta Daps, M.O.P., Rah Digga, ScarLip, Spice, Supercat, Swizz Beatz and others set to take the stage to celebrate Rhymes and his career.

Past lifetime achievement award recipients have included Whitney Houston, Prince, Queen Latifah, Mary J. Blige, Samuel Jackson, Lionel Richie and New Edition.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...