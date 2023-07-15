LASU Concert: You’re brave for running, 2baba tells colleague

Some Nigerian Netizens have taken to their microblogging sites to react about pictures, videos of fast-rising singer and Headies award nominee, Odumodublvck, fleeing over a…

Some Nigerian Netizens have taken to their microblogging sites to react about pictures, videos of fast-rising singer and Headies award nominee, Odumodublvck, fleeing over a recent disturbance at a concert at the Lagos State University.

Moreso, they aired their opinion about the way popular Nigerian singer, Bella Shmurda, looked distraught while being led into a vehicle by security personnel at the event.

Speaking about the incident, legendary singer, 2baba, said in parts while speaking in English and pidgin via his official Instagram story account said, “Sometimes to run from some kind situation wey you no get control of, no be coward ooo. Na wisdom, na bravery. You understand. Wisdom say you no get any control over the situation. You feel me, and then some of these other people no get anything to los while you have plenty things to lose. Wisdom will let you know that you should move from that place.” (sic)

