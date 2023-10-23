LASTMA to arraign 14 officials for extortion

No fewer than 14 officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) will soon be arraigned before a disciplinary panel over allegations bordering on extortion…

No fewer than 14 officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) will soon be arraigned before a disciplinary panel over allegations bordering on extortion and abuse of office.

The officials, comprising 11 senior officers and three junior ones, would be arraigned before a disciplinary panel set up by the management of LASTMA.

Adebayo Taofiq, Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA made this disclosure in a statement on Monday.

Taofiq said the trial of the officers was approved by the Authority’s General Manager, Mr. Bolaji Oreagba.

According to him, the officers were arrested over allegations bordering on extortion and high handedness and that they would be tried in line with the extant rules and regulations of the state.

He said the cases against the officers had been investigated, adding that they would be facing Government Disciplinary Committee known as the Personnel Management Board (PMB) Discipline, which would adjudicate their cases in line with the Public Service Rules.

He said, “They consist of 14 male Officers (11 Seniors and 3 Juniors). They were caught at different locations across the State extorting money (bribes) from motorists.

“The Agency would continue to mete stiff and severe punishment on Officers and men in its effort to weed the agency of few bad elements tarnishing its image.

“We thereby called on residents especially motoring public to support us by promptly reporting any errant Officers at the nearest LASTMA offices or use any of the Agency’s complaints hotlines (08100565860, 08129928503, 08129928515 & 08129928597) with proof of evidence.”

The General Manager advised all officers of the agency to always carry out their duties without fear or favour in accordance with the stipulated laws guiding the authority, noting that any operative caught in the process of bringing the Agency or the Government into disrepute shall equally face the consequence

Oreagba, however, warned the public to stop inducing traffic personnel with bribes in order to avoid being prosecuted as the law frowned at both the “giver and the receiver.”

“For complaints/inquiries please, reach out to Lastma via these social media handles (Instagram — ekolastma) (Twitter ‘X’ —- @followlastma), (Facebook — ekolastma) and (Youtube — LASTMA Tv),” the statement added.

