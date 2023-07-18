LASTMA, NPA demolish shanties impeding traffic to Apapa

Operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), in collaboration with the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), have demolished shanties impeding free flow of traffic…

Operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), in collaboration with the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), have demolished shanties impeding free flow of traffic in and out of the port city of Apapa.

The General Manager (GM) of LASTMA, Mr Bolaji Oreagba, who disclosed this, said that the clean-up exercise was conducted after the expiration of notices served on owners of the illegal shanties, kiosks, container shops and abandoned trailers.

Oreagba, who noted that the exercise would last for seven days, said the illegal shanties around the nation’s port didn’t only constitute health and safety risks, but also served as a haven for criminals who used such locations as hideouts.

He explained that, “All abandoned trailers from the port’s first gate down to the underneath of Lilypond Bridge constituting environmental nuisance were all towed by the team.

“The area is becoming a breeding ground for miscreants and hoodlums who on a daily basis extort money from motorists and impede the free flow of traffic.”

The GM, Security, NPA, Mohammed Jamil Khalil, who noted that the exercise was long overdue, maintained that NPA carried out radio jingles and enlightenment campaigns educating the public on the need for the clean-up exercise.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...