Abuja markets MD sacked days after court reinstatement

The Abuja Markets Management Limited (AMML) has announced the sacking of its Managing Director (MD), Abubakar Usman Faruk, who was reinstated by an FCT High Court last Tuesday following a meeting held by the company’s shareholders.

In the sack letter addressed to Faruk and signed by the shareholders’ Chairman, Abubakar Maina Sadiq, AMML noted that the sack was with effect from July 17, 2023, and demanded him to hand over all property and items belonging to the company in his possession immediately.

The management noted that a month’s salary, as well as other benefits and emoluments, would be paid to the sacked MD upon his compliance with the meeting’s resolution.

Contacted, Faruk said he was yet to be served with the letter, while challenging the legality of the meeting led by Sadiq, and noted that Sadiq didn’t own a share in the company.

