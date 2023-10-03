✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Health

Lassa fever kills 181 persons , infects 1,068 in 28 states

Lassa fever has killed 181 persons across 28 states since the beginning of the year. The latest situation report released yesterday by the Nigeria Centre…

Lassa fever has killed 181 persons across 28 states since the beginning of the year.

The latest situation report released yesterday by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) said , “In total for 2023, 28 States have recorded at least one confirmed case across 112 local government areas .”

It says 7, 352 suspected cases were recorded during the period out of which 1, 068 were confirmed cases.

The report said  75% of all confirmed Lassa fever cases were reported from Ondo, Edo, and Bauchi while 25% were reported from 25 states with confirmed

Lassa fever cases. 

It said one new healthcare worker was affected in the reporting week 37.

The report said the number of suspected cases increased compared to that reported for the same period in 2022.

It says the National Lassa fever multi-partner, multi-sectoral Technical Working Group (TWG)

continues coordinating the response activities at all levels.

Lassa fever was first identified in Lassa town in Borno State, Nigeria in 1969.

It is  a viral hemorrhagic fever currently endemic in Nigeria and other West African countries such as Ghana, Benin Republic, Guinea, Liberia, Mali, and Sierra Leone. 

The NCDC said the disease  is mainly transmitted to humans by the blood, urine, or excreta of multimammate rats. 

“Human-to-human transmission of the Lassa virus is common among close contacts of confirmed cases such as household members and healthcare workers. While approximately 80% of Lassa virus infections in humans are either asymptomatic or mild, infection in the remaining 20% manifests as a febrile illness of variable severity, sometimes associated with multiple organ dysfunctions with or without haemorrhage and in severe cases, resulting in death,” it said

 

Are you currently earning in Naira but need salary/earnings in Dollars? You have an opportunity to earn as much as $10,000 (₦9.2 million naira) monthly. Click here to get evidence.

More Stories
%d bloggers like this: