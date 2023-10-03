Alliance Hospital plans 200-bed hospital, medical university

Alliance Hospital is working towards establishing a 200-bed hospital, and a University of Medical Sciences in Abuja, the Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Dr…

Alliance Hospital is working towards establishing a 200-bed hospital, and a University of Medical Sciences in Abuja, the Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Dr Christopher Otabor has said.

He made the disclosure in Abuja during an interactive session with the Association of Nigerian Health Journalists (ANHEJ).

He said the University of Medical Sciences would help train medical doctors and bridge the gap of limited spaces for housemanship for young doctors in the country.

He said the ground breaking ceremony for the 200-bed hospital would be done at the hospital’s permanent site before the end of this year, and that both projects are expected to be completed within 10 years.

Otabor said the hospital, which started as a clinic in 2011 and became a full-fledged hospital in 2014 , has grown over the years to a 66-bed hospital recording advances in high tech equipment for diagnosis and treatment , as well as experts in various fields.

While disclosing that the hospital has five intensive care units, and four operating theatres, he said it recently commissioned its In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) unit, and has acquired Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) and CT scan machines, as well as C-Arm machines, which enable X-rays to be taken during surgery.

He said the hospital has done 90 kidney transplants since inception, including 27 carried out in 2023 alone.

Otabor, who is also a consultant orthopedic surgeon, said the hospital has done 27 joint replacement surgeries, and 16 brain surgeries, this year thereby helping to reduce medical tourism.

He decried the reluctance of public hospitals to refer patients to private hospitals, adding that greater synergy between public and private health facilities was in the best interest of patients.

