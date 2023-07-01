Land dispute: Tyler Perry vows to rescue elderly woman

Tyler Perry has vowed to help a 93-year-old grandmother who says property developers are trying to force her from the house that has been in…

Tyler Perry has vowed to help a 93-year-old grandmother who says property developers are trying to force her from the house that has been in her family since the Civil War.

Josephine Wright’s bungalow in Hilton Head, Carolina sits in the middle of an area being developed by Bailey Point Investment. They wanted to buy her land, but she refused: they have since sued her, claiming parts of her property are on their land.

“I’ve been pretty much a fighter all my life. It puzzled me at first. But then it got me angry,” she said.

Perry, the billionaire film producer and studio owner based in Atlanta, Georgia, saw the local news report about her case and has now said he wants to help, Dailymail.com reports.

Perry wrote on Twitter: ”I’ve pretty much been a fighter all my life’ said 93-year-old Josephine Wright. Well, that makes two of us. Ms Wright, please tell where to show up and what you need to help you fight.” (sic)

Other American stars have also shown their interest in helping the elderly lady. For instance, film producer, Will Packer commented, “I also got Ms. Josephine’s back. Count me in TP.’

Singer Fantasia agreed, adding: “I will stand with you as well Tyler.”

Wright told WSAV that the property had been her family’s home for generations. ‘This house means it’s a home, a place where I want to be at this age. It has been in the family since just after the Civil War.

Her husband was a Gullah Geechee Islander, descendants of Africans who were enslaved on the rice, indigo and Sea Island cotton plantations of the lower Atlantic coast along the Carolinas. Many came from rice-growing regions of West Africa.

His relatives were escaped slaves and were freed by Union soldiers.

