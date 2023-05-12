Lalong installs traditional rulers Two weeks to exit from office

Barely two weeks to handing over, Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, has installed traditional rulers in some parts of the state.

Staff of office was presented to two upgraded Chiefs in Jos South Local Government Area, their Royal Highnesses Dagwom Rwey of Gyel, Jos South LGA, Da Nga Dangyang on 2nd Class And Gwom Rwey of Zawan, Da Christopher Mancha on 3rd Class.

Speaking at the ceremony, the governor said the installation was the fulfillment of his promise to ensure that he makes the dream of those who want to have their chiefdoms and districts come to pass according to the laws of the land.

He said as one of his last assignments, he was happy that the people of Gyel and Zawan can attest to the fact that when he made that promise to create Districts and Chiefdoms, it was not for political purposes but because of his genuine love to take governance to the grassroots and also ensure that all people in the state are liberated.

“As I have always emphasized, the Traditional Institution is so dear and vital to the survival of our cultural heritage as it forms the bedrock of our coexistence as a people that share common and unique identity. The continuous maintenance of the norms, traditions and the way things are done must be safeguarded in the greater interest of the people.

“I want to also remind you that since coming on board, I have paid greater attention on reviving the Traditional Institution so that it can contribute meaningfully in the developmental strides of the government.

“Consequently, we created 285 Districts, restored 2 First Class; 6 Second class; and 10 Third Class Chiefdoms across the State. Despite my Government’s efforts to fill in the few vacant stools in the State, the lingering litigation among the Royal Class in some chiefdoms brought setback.

“It is unfortunate that as we leave office, some of these Chiefdoms remain vacant to the disadvantage of the citizens. Nevertheless, we will continue to do our best to persuade the parties to take necessary to resolve the issues. However, we shall maintain our position of non-interference in selection of Chiefs,” he said.

Lalong described as unfortunate the fact that some persons feel threatened that others are aspiring to get Chiefdoms even after many years of complaining that they have been marginalised.