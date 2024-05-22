✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Lagos unveils meat shops, butcher’s academy

The Lagos state government has unveiled the Last Mile Meat Shops and Butchers Academy as part of a step  towards revamping the process of selling…

a lady disposing of cow dung with the same pan used to move meat in karu abattoir
    By Peter Moses, Lagos 

The Lagos state government has unveiled the Last Mile Meat Shops and Butchers Academy as part of a step  towards revamping the process of selling red meat in the metropolis by ensuring proper hygiene before the product reaches the final consumers.

The Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms. Abisola Olusanya, disclosed this in Alausa, Ikeja.

 She stated that the initiative was aimed at giving residents confidence in what they consume while making it presentable with standard facilities to encourage youth participation in the industry.

 The commissioner further emphasised that the essence of the initiative was for residents to embrace butchery and to correct the erroneous impression that the profession is reserved for illiterates.

 Olusanya noted that the 20-foot containers designed for the pilot scheme can be easily transferred from one location to another.

 According to her, each meat shop will be manned by four people, allocated a cow slaughtered at Agege Abattoir and brought to them in a hygienic manner.

 

