Lagos unveils Citizensgate to foster inclusive governance

The Lagos State Government has unveiled the Lagos CitizensGate platform to foster inclusive governance.

Special Adviser, Office of Civic Engagement, Dr. Aderemi Adebowale, accompanied by the state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, disclosed this at the inter-ministerial launch of the application, held at Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos.

According to Adebowale, the CitizensGate 2.0 Platform is an application that interfaces with the citizens of Lagos State and is expected to take governance to the doorstep of residents irrespective of their social class for all-inclusive governance, while bringing governance closer to the governed.

She said, “in order to have an all-inclusive government in the state while we make conscious effort to establish, deepen and sustain its mode of engagement and communication with various stakeholders while providing a feedback mechanism on the activities and policies of the government, hence, the need for a more interactive Lagos State Citizens Gate 2.0 App irrespective of the kind of phone you use.’’

According to her, it features an omni-channel solution that listens to citizens’ feedback such as complaints, enquirers suggestions and compliments.