Lagos train crash: Sanwo-Olu suspends campaign as death toll rises to six

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has suspended his campaign activities for the March 18 governorship election following the train accident which occurred on Thursday morning.

Daily Trust reports that a train belonging to the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) had rammed into a BRT passenger bus conveying the state civil servants to work, killing several people while scores were critically injured.

Daily Trust had earlier quoted emergency responders who said three deaths were recorded.

The governor, however, confirmed Thursday afternoon that the death toll had increased to six.

The governor who visited the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) where the injured were receiving treatment said the accident was avoidable.

He gave the details of the accident in a statement posted on his verified twitter handle @jidesanwoolu a while ago while disclosing that his campaign activities would be put on hold for three days even as flags would fly at half-mast to mourn the dead.

He said, “I was at LASUTH to understand the condition of the victims of the bus/train accident.

“The team at LASUTH expertly setup an outdoor triage centre which has contributed in saving lives, speeding up injury level profiling and supporting immediate critical action.

“This was a totally avoidable incident that simply required patience and the need to follow proper transportation protocol.

“There were 85 passengers on board the bus with 6 deaths, 42 moderate injuries, 29 serious and 8 mild injuries according to the LASUTH classification scale.

“Lagos is in a state of mourning and for the next 3 days, I am suspending all campaign activities. All flags will be flown at half-mast and tomorrow all civil servants will work till 12 noon before returning home to be with their loved ones during this trying time.

“It is still a critical period for some of the patients as we continue to call for blood donations across different state government medical facilities.

“This is a call for our humanity to rise above all. I also thank LASEMA, the security agencies, staff and students of LASUTH.”