Gawuna/Garo, Abba/Gwarzo and Sha’ban/Bako: Choice not chance determines Kano’s Destiny 

Kano has been the bane of politics in northern Nigeria if not the whole nation and or the entire continent of Africa right from time immemorial. In recent times, the rise of Politicians like Malam Aminu Kano, Sabo BakinZuwo, and Abubakar Rimi proved Kano’s unique standing politically.

From 1999 to date the state has had a historic Political development that could make up chapters in books and pages of newspapers- my concern for today’s submission is to bring to the fore, based on the obvious fact the best combination that keys into Kano’s demand and desire for development as a subnational economy.

To begin with, are;

GAWUNA/GARO

Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna is the current Deputy Governor of Kano state; hitherto, he served as a 2 term Local Government Chairman of Nasarawa with amplified Midas touch in both infrastructure and Human capital investments. Gawuna is adjudged to be the first Local Government Chairman that introduced Local and foreign Scholarships which produced professionals and academics alike.

The stewardship of Nasarawa by Gawuna cut across two different Administrations; that of Malam Ibrahim Shekarau and Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso. In Ganduje’s Administration, Gawuna served as Commissioner of Agriculture and is currently the deputy governor and gubernatorial candidate of the APC

Having served in all the 3 Administrations that served Kano from 1999, Gawuna is seen to be the most experienced of all the other candidates, presumed to have a better understanding of Kano’s political, economic, and governance matrix.

Hon. Murtala Sule Garo is the Deputy to Gawuna, Murtala rose from being a grassroots politician to becoming a Local Government Chairman of Kano, while Chairman, Murtala coordinated the 44 LGA chairmen as ALGON Chairman.

Murtala’s successful coordination of youth and women in the 2015 Electioneering earned him to be Commissioner for Local Government in 2015; he successfully coordinated the ministry leading him to get reappointed after the successful reelection of Governor Ganduje in 2019.

Murtala like Gawuna accumulated a CV of getting trained from Kano’s 2 Major Political captains; Kwankwaso and Ganduje to the extent of being viewed to possess the qualities and skills of becoming the governor himself

ABBA/GWARZO

Abba Kabir Yusuf is the NNPP Gubernatorial candidate, His early governance/Political career started in 2011 when he was appointed Commissioner of works under Dr. Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso. Hitherto, he was a personal Assistant to Kwankwaso.

While as Commissioner, Abba spearheaded an infrastructural stride of the Kofar Nassarawa overhead bridge, the Gadon kaya, and Kabuga underpasses amongst a host of others.

He contested for Governor in 2019 under the platform of PDP and was defeated by Governor Ganduje in an election he challenged Up To Supreme Court.

Abba’s governance and political understanding are underrated by many for he was never in a capacity to fully execute governance decisions and lack professional touch beyond Kwankwaso.

COMRADE AMINU ABDUSAALAM GWARZO

Aminu was a former vice Chairman and commissioner, like Murtala, Aminu was a grassroots politician without the privileged of being the chief executive of a local Government, as a Commissioner, he was a mere representative of the governor.

Aminu’s CV is however far better than that of his Supposed principal Abba Kabir Yusuf having started politics from the Grassroots.

SHA’ABAN/ BAKO

Hon. Sha’aban Ibrahim Sharada is the current Member House of Representatives, representing Kano Municipal at the National Assembly. Until recently, Sha’aban was a member of the APC only for his ambition to contest Kano state Governor, he decamped to the Action Democratic Party – ADP.

Sha’aban is the youngest of all the candidates with Light Political, Governance, and administrative experiences. He started his career as a journalist with Freedom Radio Kano, where he contributed to campaigning for President Muhammadu Buhari which earned him an appointment as Personal Assistant to the president on broadcasting media which to many is not a position that attests to once Administrative capacity.

In 2019, Sha’aban won the Kano Municipal House of Representatives which is seen to be his only experience with governance (legislature).

RABI’U BAKO

Bako is the Deputy to Hon. Sha’aban Ibrahim Sharada. He was a former commissioner under Ganduje with less grass root footing in politics

On an end note, all three combinations have their peculiarities and uniqueness.

Essentially, Governing a state like Kano requires both political and Governance experiences, thence, the choice of Gawuna and Garo fit in best having been grass root urban and rural politicians and governance practitioners as X-rayed in this submission

Bello Adamu hails from Kano and Is a Public Commentator who can be reached at 07088514582, belloadamu77@gmail.com