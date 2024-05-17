Lagos Surgeon Convicted Over Client’s Death

The Federal High Court sitting in Lagos State has convicted a medical doctor, Anuoluwapo Adepoju, over the death of a client, Nneka Onwuzuligbo. A former…

The Federal High Court sitting in Lagos State has convicted a medical doctor, Anuoluwapo Adepoju, over the death of a client, Nneka Onwuzuligbo.

A former Director-General of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), Babatunde Irukera, disclosed this on Friday in a post via X.

In 2020, Adepoju was said to have conducted a failed plastic surgery, which resulted in the death of one Nneka Onwuzuligbo.

She was arraigned by the FCCPC on a five-count charge, alongside her hospital, MedContour Services Limited, in July of the same year.

The charges bordered on her refusal to honour an invitation and produce documents to assist the investigation.

In his tweet, Irukera, while stating that the cosmetic surgeon was convicted in all the charges by FCCPC, commended his input and the judiciary for serving justice.

“Dr. Anu Adepoju & her medical practice convicted in all 5 counts charged by FCCPC.The wheel of justice may grind slow, but we must see it through. What we need are enforced with audacity & will to prosecute competently & diligently. Good day for consumers of professional services.

“Today is a day of pride for me that I prosecuted Anu Adepoju and her medical practice. Though I’ve left, the case has ended in a conviction strengthening the accountability framework for all in society, professionals or otherwise. This is how society should work and grow,” he wrote.

In November 2020, Adepoju was suspended indefinitely from practising medicine pending the full and final disposition of disciplinary proceedings by the Medical and Dental Council’s (MDCN).