Lagos reopens markets shut over environmental violation

After over one week, the Lagos State Government has reopened some of the markets shut down in the state.

The State Waste Management Authority, (LAWMA) announced the reopening of the markets including Ladipo, Oyingbo, Alamutu Ologede and Ile-Epo markets, sealed at different times over alleged violation and non-compliance with environmental laws.

The Managing Director/CEO of LAWMA, Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, in a statement by Director, Public Affairs, Folashade Kadiri, stressed the importance of stringent compliance measures in safeguarding public health and shielding residents against future health crises.

Daily Trust reports that there has been outcry among traders over the closure of the markets for over a week which denied thousands of traders and market women their means of livelihood.

The Federation of Informal Workers’ Organisations of Nigeria (FIWON) had also condemned the market closure, saying the excuse of filthy environment was a failure of the government.

According to LAWMA, the reopening followed full compliance with requisite conditions.

The MD said, “Following extensive renovations and compliance measures including, the implementation of stringent conditions and a written mandatory undertaking for reopening, Ladipo Market, Oyingbo Market, Alamutu Ologede Market, and Ile-Epo Oke Odo Market, have been reopened today for business transactions.”

He added that the reopened markets had to comply with a set of mandatory conditions listed for them prior to resuming operations.

These conditions include providing a designated waste point; installation of block work fence and platforms for the placement of double dino bins; procurement of double dino bins for waste containerisation; commitment to putting in place sustainable market waste policing to guarantee constant cleanliness of the market environment and enforce proper waste disposal regulations; engagement of bin keepers; collaboration with accredited psp operators for timely evacuation; prompt payment of waste bills, as well as, dislodging street traders from road medians and setbacks, preventing unauthorised vending.

“A filthy market is a breeding ground for terrible diseases like cholera, typhoid, Lassa fever, ebola, malaria and others. We cannot stand by and watch some markets expose the people of Lagos State to such conditions which are clearly avoidable if they do the right things.

“We want to make it abundantly clear, that any future violations will attract stiffer sanctions, including the permanent closure of the offending market”.

Gbadegesin charged the executive members of markets in the state, to live up to their responsibilities, urging traders to be public-minded by being hygienic in their trading activities, as that would be beneficial to them and their customers.

He added that local government authorities would be entrusted with the responsibility of monitoring market operations’ adherence to set conditions, urging members of the public to play a pivotal role in this process by promptly reporting any observed lapses in sanitation to LAWMA.

