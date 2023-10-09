✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Flooding: Lagos to demolish Jankara market, others

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Sunday, said the state will demolish the popular Jankara and Bombata markets on Lagos Island as part of measures to…

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu
Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Sunday, said the state will demolish the popular Jankara and Bombata markets on Lagos Island as part of measures to address perennial flooding in the area.

The governor, who disclosed this during an inspection tour on Lagos Island, hinted that Pelewura Market will soon be brought down after consultation with other stakeholders.

While briefing newsmen after the inspection tour, the governor attributed the flooding in the area to the illegal construction of buildings and shanties on drainage channels.

