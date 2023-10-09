Flooding: Lagos to demolish Jankara market, others

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Sunday, said the state will demolish the popular Jankara and Bombata markets on Lagos Island as part of measures to…

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Sunday, said the state will demolish the popular Jankara and Bombata markets on Lagos Island as part of measures to address perennial flooding in the area.

The governor, who disclosed this during an inspection tour on Lagos Island, hinted that Pelewura Market will soon be brought down after consultation with other stakeholders.

While briefing newsmen after the inspection tour, the governor attributed the flooding in the area to the illegal construction of buildings and shanties on drainage channels.

