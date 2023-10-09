Flooding: Lagos to demolish Jankara market, others

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Sunday, said the state will demolish the popular Jankara and Bombata markets on Lagos Island as part of measures to address perennial flooding in the area.
The governor, who disclosed this during an inspection tour on Lagos Island, hinted that Pelewura Market will soon be brought down after consultation with other stakeholders.
- Lady arrested with 52 pellets of cocaine at Kano airport
- Israel-Palestine conflict: How attacks on al-Aqsa mosque, others triggered crisis
While briefing newsmen after the inspection tour, the governor attributed the flooding in the area to the illegal construction of buildings and shanties on drainage channels.