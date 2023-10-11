Lagos impounds over 200 unregistered vehicles

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, (LASTMA) has impounded more than 200 unregistered and unpainted vehicles in the state. The Special Adviser to the Governor…

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Hon. Sola Giwa, who led the team, highlighted that unregistered vehicles pose a significant risk to road safety and security, as they often bypass necessary inspections and regulations, jeopardizing their roadworthiness.

He noted that the enforcement exercise is meant to rectify this issue by ensuring that all vehicles on Lagos State roads comply with the necessary registration and licensing requirements.

Giwa added that the enforcement operation has revealed that certain transport companies around; CMS, Obalende, Ajah, and Ojo Cantonment corridors have been operating their fleet of vehicles without proper documentation, stressing that the State Government is taking this matter seriously and will hold such companies accountable for their actions.

Transport companies found to be operating without the appropriate documentation will face legal consequences, he added.

Speaking further, the Special Adviser emphasized the importance of vehicle registration and compliance with transport regulations, stating that the impounded vehicles will not be released until they are duly registered and have met all necessary safety standards.

