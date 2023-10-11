VIDEO: Wike Prepares Meal for Saraki

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has again shown his culinary skill. In a viral video, former Senate President Bukola Saraki was…

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has again shown his culinary skill.

In a viral video, former Senate President Bukola Saraki was seen observing the minister.

At one point, Wike asked for a small spoon to have a taste of the soup, and after doing so, he said, “We are there,” to which Saraki responded in jest.

This is coming a couple of weeks after Wike was spotted stirring a pot of soup and scooping from it, while Femi Gbajabiamila, former Speaker of the House of Representatives and current Chief of Staff to the President was watching.

Wike joins the likes of Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, who was also captured in a viral clip displaying his cooking skills.

Adeleke’s clip in the kitchen surfaced online barely 24 hours after Hilda Baci, the Nigerian chef, broke the Guinness World Record for Marathon cooking by an individual clocking 100 hours.

VIDEO: Wike in action as Saraki visits his kitchen pic.twitter.com/Eo3a5mRGTH — Daily Trust (@daily_trust) October 11, 2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket

